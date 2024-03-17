100 years on, Vidyodaya remains true to Gandhian values

March 17, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

It was 1924 and a group of 15 friends decided that the way to empower women was to educate them. Inspired by Savitribai Phule, they started a school in a bungalow at Pallavaram with only six students: three day scholars and three boarders. The school was named Vidyodaya by Kamal Sathianadhan, its first principal.

Today, it has grown to accommodate over 2,500 students on its over 14-acre campus in the heart of the city, T. Nagar, with three schools — Vidyodaya Girls School, Vidyodaya Matriculation Academy, and Vidyodaya Pre-Primary. Recently, Vidyodaya held its centenary celebrations.

Stress on secularism

Drawing heavily on Gandhian principles, the school conducts Sarvodaya Day, when patriotic songs are sung, and the chakra is spun. Underscoring Vidyodaya’s priority of secularism, retired IAS officer and chairperson of the board of school management Jayanthi says that even today, the tradition of singing verses from the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran, and the Bible continues. “Things are becoming divisive, but that atmosphere is certainly not here. We continue to stress on equality, fraternity and liberty,” she says.

Built at a time when convent schools were the only options, Vidyodaya emphasised on the artistic side too, according to Prabha Appasamy, a member of the board. “It wasn’t just Bharatanatyam but all art forms, such as Kuchipudi and Manipuri, were taught to the children. That was the difference as the convent schools, those days, only focused on Western music but all the children learnt Indian classical music at Vidyodaya,” she says.

The school has also started a learning centre with two special educators to help students with learning disabilities. The centre also helps the first-generation learners who would have difficulty in mastering a subject.

Future plans

The school is planning to shift to Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) as matriculation’s popularity is coming down. “The syllabus for the State Board and the matriculation is almost similar. The admission in the matriculation stream has come down. So, we are discussing moving to, maybe, a central board of education system,” says Ms. Jayanthi.

The school has also planned to build a language lab and a maths lab. “We have noticed some students having difficulty in being able to read. The lab will ensure that special attention is paid to equipping a child with the skills necessary to read fluently,” adds Ms. Prabha.

Letika Saran, a retired IPS officer and member of the board, says the kind of education that was imparted 50 years ago is maintained. “The girl who leaves here is ready to take up all kinds of challenges that she might face.”

