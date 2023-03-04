HamberMenu
100-year-old endowment property restored to Thirukazhukundram temple

The income from the building was proposed to be used to feed the devotees visiting the Vedagireerswarar temple during the 10-day annual brahmotsavam

March 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAIT

The Hindu Bureau
The 100-year-old property belonging to a trust started by by Rajagopala Chettiyar in 1906 was recovered and restored to Vedagireeswarar temple at Thirukazhukundram.

The 100-year-old property belonging to a trust started by by Rajagopala Chettiyar in 1906 was recovered and restored to Vedagireeswarar temple at Thirukazhukundram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has retrieved a building of over a century old trust meant to feed devotees during the annual brahmotsavam of the Vedagireeswarar temple at Thirukazhukundram.

The trust created by Rajagopala Chettiyar in 1906 endowed the income from a building to be used to feed people of all castes and communities during the 10-day festival. The trust stipulated that the property could not be sold or bought by anyone and it belonged to the temple. The building, situated on one acre of land, is in a dilapidated condition.

Sources in the department said the endowment had not been carried out for 15 years and this was despite an order from the Commissioner. Recently, there was talk that the property was on sale, which is why the department decided to intervene, an official explained.

The temple executive officer was appointed as fit person or thakkar for the endowment.

