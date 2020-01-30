100 sovereigns stolen from doctor’s house, help held

The Thiruvanmiyur police have arrested a domestic help in connection with the theft of 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a doctor’s house.

The police said that Raja Suruleeswaran, 52, a resident of Kalakshetra Colony, lodged a complaint with the Thiruvanmiyur police, alleging that over 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing from a steel almirah in his house.

A special police team nabbed Mala, 47, the domestic help who was working in the house for the past three years. During interrogation, she admitted to having stolen 30 sovereigns, the police said.

Further investigation is on to recover the rest of the jewellery.

90 sovereigns

In a separate incident, unidentified persons stole 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a civil engineer’s house in Valasaravakkam.

The police said that the complainant, Arumugam, 52, a civil engineer, resides in Radha Avenue, and runs a construction firm. On Tuesday night, he and his family members had gone to a restaurant after locking the house. On return, they found the lock and almirah broken open.

On being informed, Assistant Commissioner of Valasarakkam Mahimaiveeran rushed to the spot and held an enquiry.

The family claimed that over 90 sovereigns of jewellery and cash were stolen from the house.

The police have intensified investigation after scrutiny of CCTV camera footage and collection of fingerprints.