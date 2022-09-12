100 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from a house in Tambaram

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 12, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

About 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery has been stolen from the house of a tax consultant in Periyar Nagar, Irumbuliyur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the complainant Jayaseelan, a resident of Periyar Nagar, runs a tax consulting office. Since his mother fell ill at his native in Sivaganga, his family had been to visit her. On his return on Sunday night, he was shocked to find the locks of the door broken and jewellery kept in the steel cupboard missing. On his complaint, the Tambaram police took up investigation and fingerprint experts lifted samples from the house. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Similarly, a theft was reported from another house in Madambakkam. The police said the thieves broke open the lock of house belonging to Siva and stole 25 sovereigns of jewellery. The Manimangalam police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
theft & burglary

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app