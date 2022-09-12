100 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from a house in Tambaram

About 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery has been stolen from the house of a tax consultant in Periyar Nagar, Irumbuliyur.

The police said the complainant Jayaseelan, a resident of Periyar Nagar, runs a tax consulting office. Since his mother fell ill at his native in Sivaganga, his family had been to visit her. On his return on Sunday night, he was shocked to find the locks of the door broken and jewellery kept in the steel cupboard missing. On his complaint, the Tambaram police took up investigation and fingerprint experts lifted samples from the house.

Similarly, a theft was reported from another house in Madambakkam. The police said the thieves broke open the lock of house belonging to Siva and stole 25 sovereigns of jewellery. The Manimangalam police are investigating.