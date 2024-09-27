ADVERTISEMENT

100 sovereigns burgled from house near Pallipattu

Published - September 27, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons broke into a house near Pallipattu belonging to an ex-service man and decamped with 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1 kg silver and ₹70,000 in cash. 

The complainant, Vijaylu, an ex-serviceman lives with his family in a house at Kothakuppam village near Pallipattu. On Wednesday, the family had gone out to attend the funeral of a relative. On their return the next day, they found that the house was burgled. Vijayalu lodged a complaint with the Podaturpet police. 

Police found that the suspects had gained entry into the house through the back entrance and decamped with the valuables. Sniffer dogs were brought to the scene and an inquiry was conducted. One of the dogs led the team to a place in the backyard of the house where an empty jewellery box was found.  

The police said that CCTV footage from the locality was being analysed. Further investigation is on.

