100 personnel get Anna Police Medal

The State government on Tuesday announced the award of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for outstanding devotion to duty (Anna Medal) to 100 police personnel, including nine officers at the level of Superintendent of Police.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai on September 15.

The following officers at the level of SP have been chosen for the medal: C. Vijaya Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Anna Nagar, Greater Chennai Police; M. Durai, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, Chennai; Ziaul Haque, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Branch CID; C. Shyamala Devi, DCP, Crime against Women and Children Wing, Chennai; M.M. Ashok Kumar, DCP, Traffic, Avadi Police Commissionerate; S. Sakthivel, DCP, Intelligence Section-II, Chennai; R.Rajaram, DCP, Kolathur; K. Josh Thangiah, DCP, Pallikaranai, Tambaram police; and R. Srinivasa Perumal, DCP, South Madurai city.


