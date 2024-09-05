100 kg of gutka seized in Chennai suburb  

The Thirumullaivoyal police on Thursday (September 5, 2024) arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling gutka, a banned tobacco product, from a neighbouring state for the purpose of sale in Chennai. About 100 kg of contraband was recovered from them.

Following a tip-off about the alleged smuggling, the inspector of the Thirumullaivoyal police station and his team conducted vehicle checks in the area. At 5.30 a.m., the team intercepted a car with a Gujarat registration plate. On conducting a search, they found 100 kg of gutka concealed in the car.

The police arrested two persons – Deepa Ram, 23, and Manohar Lal, 34, who are natives of Rajasthan – for allegedly transporting the contraband for sale in the city. Further investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.