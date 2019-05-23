100 kg of bristle worms seized at Arambakkam

Tiruvallur police seized over 100 kg of polychaete worms (bristle worms) at Arambakkam being smuggled to Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Last week, the police seized over 800 kg of the worms which was the first seizure in north Tamil Nadu since the National Biological Diversity Act took effect.

On Tuesday night, the police were conducting vehicle checks in Arambakkam when they intercepted a car for checking. The car had a board in front with the words - Chairman - Pulicat Fish Marketing Cooperative. Inside, two persons Arun and Ajit were found carrying plastic bags with polychaete worms in it. “The board appears to be a fake one,” said a police officer.

During inquiry, the police found that it weighed over 100 kg and they were smuggling it to Andhra Pradesh. According to forest officials, one kg of the worms was worth ₹1,200. The two were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

“The worms are part of the backwaters bio-diversity food chain. They are found in Ennore and Pulicat in huge quantity. They are smuggled to prawn farms in Nellore and Sullurpet as a feed for the mother prawns,” said a forest officer from Gummidipoondi.

He said that although the smuggling racket was on for years, the forest officials have begun making major seizures only recently. The police said that they had intensified checks along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border to prevent such smuggling.