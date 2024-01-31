ADVERTISEMENT

₹100 crore funds allotted for ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme

January 31, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Chennai

Additional funds have been allotted for orientation, learning materials and incentivisation of volunteers for the scheme.

The Hindu Bureau

Students engaged in reading newspapers at an Illam Thedi Kalvi centre. File

The State government on Wednesday has allocated ₹100 crore for the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme run by the School Education Department.

According to government order, the additional funds have been allotted for orientation, learning materials and incentivisation of volunteers for the scheme. However, the scheme will also be scaled down. “Based on the achievements of the scheme, it will be scaled down in the period 2024-2025,” the order stated.

Introduced in 2021, the programme was an effort to bridge the learning gaps or losses the children would have experienced during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, under the ‘Namm Ooru’ scheme, as Tamils all over the world would be donating to government schools, the government directed the Namma School Foundation to avoid duplication of funds.

“These projects will be implemented by the Namma School Foundation and to facilitate easy tracking, the websites of ‘Namma School Namma Ooru Palli’ and ‘Namm Ooru’ will be integrated,” the order stated.

