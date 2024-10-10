100 college students take part in a training programme organised by BIS

About 100 students of DG Vaishnav College participated in a training programme as part of ‘Youth to Youth Connect’ campaign organised by Bureau of Indian Standards in the city on Thursday. This is being done as part of World Standards Day celebrations. A press release said the students would carry out quality connect campaign and spread awareness about Indian standards in ensuring quality of products and role of BIS among households. Each volunteer would be paid an honorarium of ₹1,500 after the completion of the campaign.

