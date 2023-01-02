ADVERTISEMENT

10 year-rigorous imprisonment to doctor for raping colleague

January 02, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Mahila Court convicted Vetriselvan, a doctor attached to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, for raping his colleague at a quarantine facility in T. Nagar in 2021

The Hindu Bureau

A Mahila Court has convicted and sentenced a doctor to 10 years imprisonment for raping his female colleague at a quarantine facility in a hotel during COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

According to the prosecution, S. Vetriselvan, a doctor attached to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), raped his colleague at the quarantine facility in T. Nagar in 2021. Based on a complaint from the woman, the hospital dean and the internal complaints committee began an inquiry.

The All Women Police registered a first information report (FIR) and filed a charge-sheet in the Mahila Court. At the conclusion of the trial, the Mahila Court Judge, T. H. Mohammed Farooq, held Vetriselvan guilty and convicted him for rape and also imposed a fine of 25,000. In default to pay the fine, he would have to undergo another six-month simple imprisonment, the judge said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The period of imprisonment already undergone by the accused from November 18 to December 20, 2021 was ordered to be set off. Of the total fine amount, ₹20,000 should be paid as compensation to the survivor, the judge ruled.

A recommendation was also made by the court to the District Legal Services Authority to award adequate compensation to the victim, after due enquiry, out of The Tamil Nadu Victim Compensation Scheme for Women Victims / Survivors of Sexual Assault / Other Crimes, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US