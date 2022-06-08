10-year rigorous imprisonment for trio for smuggling ganja in 2017

R. Sivaraman June 08, 2022 14:06 IST

They were smuggling the substance from Andhra Pradesh to Madurai via Maduravoyal

They were smuggling the substance from Andhra Pradesh to Madurai via Maduravoyal

A special court for exclusive trial of cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act, has sentenced three drug peddlers, including a woman, to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu in 2017. According to the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), following a tip-off from a source that a trio was smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Madurai via Maduravoyal, the sleuths of NCB stopped a car and examined. The team found a box containing 150 kg of ganja. It arrested K. Packiyam, 60, M. Thiru Murugan, 30, and S. Bala Murugan, 27, of Madurai in July 2017. They were tried for offences under the provisions of NDPS Act. At the conclusion of trial, the special judge J.Juliet Pushpa convicted them for offences and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years besides imposing fine of ₹1 lakh on each.



Our code of editorial values