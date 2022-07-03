10-year-old girl run over by container truck

She was returning from school with her father on a two-wheeler

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a road accident after being hit by a truck on the Poonamallee Highway on Saturday evening. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police have arrested the lorry driver, Perumal of Thiruverkadu, for causing the accident.

The police said Sukumar, a resident of Annanur near Avadi, was taking his daughter Ramya from the school in a two-wheeler on Poonamallee Highway Road towards Vanagaram when a container truck hit the two-wheeler from behind. Ramya and her father were thrown off the vehicle. The girl was run over by the heavy vehicle while her father sustained minor injuries.

The police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The police have filed a case and are investigating.