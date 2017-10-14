10-year-old dies in Kilpauk hospital

A 10-year-old boy died of dengue on Friday at the Government Kilpauk Hospital. This is the second death of a child in two days due to dengue. At least four children died of dengue last month.

The boy was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night and was in deep shock when he came in. He was put on a ventilator and treated, but died on Friday morning, said a senior health officer at the hospital.

Another child, seven-year-old R. Rithish of Neduncheri, Thirumazhisai in Tiruvallur district, too is said to have passed away due to dengue on Friday. According to the death certificate purportedly issued by a private medical college hospital near Poonamallee, the boy had succumbed to complications caused due to dengue at 2.45 a.m. He was reported to have been brought to the hospital from Thirumazhisai a few days ago. However, there was no confirmation from district health officials of the cause of the death.

Rising numbers

The State has been battling a rise in the number of cases of dengue caused by the Aedes mosquito. A senior Chennai Corporation official said that so far this year, the city has had 144 cases of dengue and six deaths. The State has had a total of 12,324 dengue cases this year, with 40 deaths and another 85 or so due to other fevers.

Health officials have repeatedly stressed that while awareness about the disease has increased, the public behaviour has not — much more needs to be done by residents, establishments and institutions to ensure water is stored safely and to eradicate potential breeding sources from their premises.

On Friday, Commissioner of Food Safety P Amudha conducted a review of dengue prevention in the southern suburbs.

She urged residents to cooperate with municipal workers and also questioned a few municipal staff, who were not wearing preventive gear. Sources said more than 500 fever cases were reported from Kancheepuram district.