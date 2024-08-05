ADVERTISEMENT

10-year-old boy with autism drowns in swimming pool; trainer, owner of pool arrested  

Updated - August 05, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

After being diagnosed with autism, the boy was undergoing rehabilitation therapy and as part of it, he was being taken by his parents to the pool — ‘Blue Seal’ — located at Ashoka Avenue in Kolathur, since April

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old child with autism drowned in a private swimming pool in Kolathur. The police have arrested two men, including the owner of the swimming pool and the trainer for negligence and failing to take adequate safety measures.

Police sources said the boy has been identified as Kirthik Sabariskar, of Kolathur. After being diagnosed with autism, the boy was undergoing rehabilitation therapy and as part of it, he was being taken by his parents to the pool — ‘Blue Seal’ — located at Ashoka Avenue in Kolathur, since April. 

The boy’s father, Arkay Paleykar, 38, is a senior executive at a private firm in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and mother Rani, 32, a homemaker. Residents of Vinayagapuram in Kolathur, the parents accompanied the boy to the pool on Sunday. However, the trainer, Avinesh, 24, asked the parents to stay at a distance stating that the boy would not follow instructions if they were present. So, Arkay was sitting in the car outside while the mother stayed inside the premises, while the boy was swimming. 

After being forced to swim two laps underwater by the trainer, police sources said, the boy was found lifeless, floating on the water. The trainer attempted to resuscitate him, and it was then the mother noticed. They rushed the boy to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

On receiving information, Kolathur Crime Inspector K.Kalaiselvi reached the spot, analysed the CCTV footage and held a preliminary inquiry with the parents and the staff of the swimming pool.

After gathering evidence, the police arrested the owner of the pool, Godwin Hector Joseph, 41, of Athiyaman Nagar, and trainer Avinesh of Pannaiyur in Tiruvannamalai district. Both were booked under Section 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remanded to judicial custody. 

