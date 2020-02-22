10 TPDK cadre detained under Goondas Act

CHENNAI

22 February 2020 01:06 IST

They had attempted to hurl petrol bombs

Ten members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, arrested for allegedly attempting to hurl petrol bombs at the house of S. Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The police said that in the early hours of January 26, the suspects came in two-wheelers to Mr. Gurumurthy’s house in Varadharajapuram, Mylapore, to hurl explosives on the premises. Security guards, woken up by dogs barking, questioned one of them, who ran away.

Based on CCTV camera footage, the police nabbed eight persons involved in the incident the next day, and later, two alleged associates were secured and lodged in jail.

They have been identified as M. Sasikumar, 33; R. Deepan, 32; M. Balu, 30; P. Prasanth, 23; K. Vasudevan, 32; V. Janarthanan, 36; S. Thamizh, 23; E. Sakthi, 22; and two others.

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Thursday issued orders detaining them under the provisions of the Goondas Act.