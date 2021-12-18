10 tonnes of PDS rice seized

CHENNAI

18 December 2021 01:02 IST

The District Revenue Officer has seized over 10 tonnes of rice meant for public distribution system in Kancheepuram district.

Following a tip-off, District Revenue Officer R. Panneerselvam raided a godown at Oli Mohammedpettai and found 318 rice bags on the premises.

The police said Shahul Hameed, 50, who recently came out on bail, was involved in the racket. The Civil Supplies CID police registered a case against him under the Essential Commodities Act.

