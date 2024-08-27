ADVERTISEMENT

10 tonnes of gutkha seized in Poonamallee, one arrested

Published - August 27, 2024 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Investigation on to trace the others involved in the smuggling operation

The Hindu Bureau

The truckload of gutkha that was seized in Poonamallee. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Poonamallee police on Tuesday seized 10 tonnes of gutkha that was smuggled to the city from Bengaluru and arrested the driver of a container lorry.

The police said following a tip-off, a special team of police, led by the Poonamalle inspector, intercepted the lorry on a national highway and conducted a search. The police found 10 tonnes of gutkha in the vehicle, which they learned was being smuggled to Chennai from Bengaluru.

The police arrested M. Vignesh, 27, of Tirupattur, the lorry driver. The vehicle and contraband were seized. Investigation on to trace the others involved in the smuggling operation.

