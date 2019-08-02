10 tenders, 100 firemen: what it took to put out BSNL exchange blaze in Chennai

A major fire broke out at the Harbour Telephone Exchange of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, in the early hours of Thursday.

After a two-hour fire- fighting operation, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel controlled the fire in the five-storey building and prevented it from spreading to the adjacent building, which houses the Tamil Nadu government’s Data Centre. No causalities were reported and the fire was brought under control only after 10 fire engines and nearly 100 firemen were pressed into service.

M. Shahul Hameed, joint director, Fire and Rescue Services, Northern Region, told The Hindu, “Immediately after receiving the alert at 5.15 a.m, the fire fighters from nearby areas reached the building. After a two-hour-long fight, we were able to save the government data centre in the next building. Fire was completely put out at 2 p.m.”

“The fire is suspected to have started in the first floor, which remains locked. Though the cause is yet to be established, it is suspected that a leak in the air-conditioner duct could be the reason,” said G. Vijaya, DGM (PR), BSNL.

The cables in the exchange room got gutted completely. The exchange has a capacity of 35,000 lines with 29,000 working lines and 3,000 broadband connections. The building has two blocks and the block which went up in flames houses mobile base switching centre (BSC), transmission systems, and related batteries and power plants, in addition to the major switching unit.

The other block houses the internet data centre, where Tamil Nadu government servers are kept. Because of the fire, telephone, broadband and mobile services in the Harbour area were affected. Though the fire was put out, there was heavy smoke and severe heat in the building and hence it could not be accessed. As a precaution, the power supply to both the blocks has been cut off. The extent of damage to the equipment could not be assessed immediately, officials said.

Restoration activities are being undertaken on a war footing but it may take a week’s time to restore the services. Inconvenience caused to the customers is deeply regretted, a press release from the BSNL said.