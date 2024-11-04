10 students from Chennai school, admitted to hospitals again, after second suspected gas leak

Ten students were admitted to hospitals again after they complained of dizziness and vomiting from a suspected gas leak in Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tiruvottiyur on Monday. All students are now said to be stable.

The school had reopened on Monday after remaining closed for 10 days as over 40 children had experienced similar symptoms on October 25 owing to a gas leak. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the School Education Department had conducted an investigation to trace the leak.

According to school authorities, as the first leak had occurred on the third floor, the students of classes VII and X were moved to the first floor, but however, students of classes VI and IX remained on the third floor. Many parents of the children had protested outside the premises demanding that a notice of the authorities allowing the school to function be displayed.

“At 10.40 a.m. some parents had entered the premises to take their children home when a strong odour permeated the first floor corridor. Immediately, we experienced constriction of our throats and a coughing fit. We then asked the students to go home,” said a teacher from the school. Along with the students, four teachers also experienced uneasiness and other symptoms due to the alleged leak.

Meanwhile, on the third floor, students of classes VI and IX experienced chills, throat constriction and dizziness. “I wanted to attend school as the mid-term exam is scheduled for Wednesday. Despite my mother warning me against going to school, I wanted to attend classes. However, around 10.30 a.m. we experienced the same symptoms as the first leak,” said M. Atmika, a Class XI student of the school.

The officials from the School Education Department visited the school and the affected students. “We have ordered that the school be closed indefinitely until the cause of the leak is found,” said a senior official from the department.

“The first time the leak occurred, I can understand if you say the school was at fault. Better measures had to be put in place. But if for a second time a leak happens despite investigation and intervention by the State government, then we will hold the government accountable. We want our children to study in a safe environment which the school and the government have not ensured,” said a parent of a Class VI student.

TNPCB Chairperson M. Jayanthi said that no gas leaks have been found since the initial incident of students fainting. A mobile van to monitor the air was stationed at the school until recently, and no volatile organic compounds or other chemicals were detected. The van is back at the school again. “We are yet to submit the final report, but nothing abnormal has been observed so far,” she added.