Chennai

10 SDRF teams deployed in city

For quick response: Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal taking stock of the arrangements made by the SDRF, in Chennai on Thursday.  

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday deputed personnel of State Disaster Response Force to various places in the city for rescue work.

Over 300 personnel attached with the Armed Reserve (AR) police, Chennai, were given special training by T.N. Commando Force on rescue work.

Mr. Aggarwal inspected arrangements and provided the wherewithal such as inflated rescue boats, life jackets and protective equipment to them. Of the 10 teams comprising 100 men, eight teams have been deputed to four police zones in the city while the remaining two have been kept on standby with the AR unit. They will rescue those who are affected or likely to be affected by rain.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2020 2:18:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/10-sdrf-teams-deployed-in-city/article32977075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY