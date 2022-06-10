10 more minibuses to ply from Chennai Metro stations

CMRL is in discussion with MTC to extend the service

The introduction of mini buses as feeder service to Metro Rail has had a good impact in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

CMRL is in discussion with MTC to extend the service

Five more Metro Rail stations are to get better last mile connectivity as mini buses will soon be operated.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), two mini buses each would be operated from Government Estate, Guindy, Little Mount, Shenoy Nagar and airport, two to neighbouring areas.

The introduction of the feeder service has been showing good results as more number of commuters started using the Metro Rail after the introduction of 12 mini buses in six routes. Now, these 10 buses will run in five routes from these five stations shortly. “We have been holding discussions with officials of Metropolitan Transport Corporation to get this facility for passengers for a while now. It will start soon,“ an official said.