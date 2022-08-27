₹10 lakh swindled from Tirupur businessman; two held in Delhi

Accused duped victim by promising to arrange a loan of ₹1 crore

The Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu Police has arrested two accused who were part of a gang operating from Delhi that swindled ₹10 lakh from a Tirupur-based businessman under the pretext of arranging a loan for ₹one crore.

On May 26, an unidentified person contacted D.Gunasekaran, 36, of Tirupur, using many mobile numbers and informed him that a loan of ₹one crore would be arranged from a finance company at cheaper interest rates. Believing the caller on the other side, he made an online transfer of ₹10,09,250 to bank accounts mentioned by the caller as commission, GST, processing, document fee and sanction fee.

After receiving the money, the caller switched off the mobile phones which were used to contact Gunasekaran. Later, Gunasekaran realised that he was duped by fraudsters. He lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Tirupur.

On the orders of Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, Amaresh Pujari, the case was investigated by officers in the headquarters and they traced the fraudsters to be operating in Delhi.

D.Ashok Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Division said, "With our guidance, a special team went to New Delhi and secured the two accused. Investigations were carried out at Jahangirpuri, where the accused were running a fake call centre. They also conspired to create fake ID cards and cheated several persons in Tamil Nadu by offering quick online loans and sending text messages and calling. They collected money under the pretext of insurance fee, GST, tax, processing fee and other reasons. All the phone numbers and bank account numbers were obtained by them on submission of fake addresses.

Police arrested Harish Kumar, 21, and Muhammad Zubair Ansari, 27, in New Delhi. They were remanded in judicial custody and 16 SIM cards, 12 mobile phones, two laptops and other incriminating documents were seized from them.