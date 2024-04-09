ADVERTISEMENT

10 kg of gold jewellery seized in West Mambalam

April 09, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

A flying squad intercepted a minivan during routine inspection

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad has seized 10 kg of gold jewellery from a minivan in West Mambalam. The police said on Monday night, the squad intercepted the minivan during routine inspection at the junction between Railway Border Salai and Chakrapani Street. Upon searching the van, they recovered 10 kg gold jewellery. When the officers questioned Karthikeyan, an occupant of the van, he told them that the jewellery was being transported to the office of a leading jewellery show-room. The jewellery was seized, since they did not possess the relevant documents to substantiate their claim, and were handed over to the Treasury.

