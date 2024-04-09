GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 kg of gold jewellery seized in West Mambalam

A flying squad intercepted a minivan during routine inspection

April 09, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad has seized 10 kg of gold jewellery from a minivan in West Mambalam. The police said on Monday night, the squad intercepted the minivan during routine inspection at the junction between Railway Border Salai and Chakrapani Street. Upon searching the van, they recovered 10 kg gold jewellery. When the officers questioned Karthikeyan, an occupant of the van, he told them that the jewellery was being transported to the office of a leading jewellery show-room. The jewellery was seized, since they did not possess the relevant documents to substantiate their claim, and were handed over to the Treasury.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.