10 kg gold seized at Chennai airport

November 14, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Customs officials seized 10.4 kg of gold in different cases over the last few days at Chennai airport.

On November 10, six passengers who came from Dubai on different flights were held for hiding 12 gold cut bits weighing 300 grams and six gold ingots weighing 4.9 kg. In all, 5.2 kg of gold worth ₹2.34 crore was seized, according to a press release.

The same day, officials held a passenger who came from Bangkok and found nine gold cut bits weighing 474 grams in his inner wear.

On November 11, a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi was held for concealing three bundles of gold in paste form inside his rectum and one gold ingot that weighed 724 grams. Two passengers who arrived from Dubai had hidden six bundles of gold weighing 1,370 grams in their rectum. In another case, two passengers who came from Colombo had concealed 730 grams of gold in their hand baggage. Two passengers from Dubai had gold cut bits and chains weighing 680 grams in their check-in baggage.

On November 12, the officials seized four gold strips from a passenger that weighed 1.29 kg from his check-in baggage.

Further investigations are on.