10 injured as SETC bus overturns near Madurantakam

December 11, 2022 01:54 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - CHENGALPATTU

The bus driver lost control and the vehicle hit the median while approaching Karunguzhi through GST Road

The Hindu Bureau

A State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) proceeding from Chennai to Tiruchi on GST Road near Madurantakam of Chengalpattu district turned turtle on December 11, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus that was proceeding from Chennai to Tiruchi turned turtle on GST Road near Madurantakam on Sunday morning resulting in a total of 10 passengers who were travelling the bus suffering minor injuries.

A senior official of the Chengalpet district police said a SETC bus was proceeding from the Chennai to Tiruchi on GST Road.

The bus driver lost control of the speeding vehicle when he approached Karunguzhi near Madurantakam and the vehicle hit the median following which the bus overturned. In the accident, 10 passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Government hospital near Madurantakam for treatment. 

The senior officials of the Transport department have sought for a report for the cause of the accident. The Madurantakam police of Chengalpattu district police have filed a case and are investigating. 

