10 held for murder of a youth in Ambattur Estate

The Ambattur Estate Police on Monday nabbed a gang of 10, including a juvenile, for allegedly hacking a 25-year-old youth to death.

The victim was identified as Lokesh, of Ambattur. While Lokesh was inside an electrical shop where he was working on Monday morning, the gang barged into the premises and started attacking him. Though he escaped from the shop the gang chased him and hacked him to death. They then fled the scene.

On information, police personnel from the Ambattur Estate police station reached the spot and conducted an investigation after sending the body for post-mortem. Police apprehended 10 suspects including Lazar, 19 of Vanagaram village, Shanmugam, 19, Narendran, 19, Sathish, 21 of Ambattur and a juvenile.

Further interrogation revealed that Lazar and his friends had previous enmity with the deceased Lokesh and his brother Venkatesh and the latter had attacked the former a few days ago. In order to retaliate, Lazar and his associates committed the murder, the police said.