10-day police custody for terror suspects

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore granted 10-day custodial interrogation of three terror suspects to the “Q” branch police.
The “Q” Branch police arrested three persons on Tuesday, in Bengaluru, with the assistance of the Karnataka police and other agencies.
The arrested, along with weapons recovered from them, were produced before a court in Chennai. An operation was launched by the police to track the group’s activities, following information from the intelligence wing. The three were arrested and the “Q” branch police moved a petition seeking to order custodial interrogation.
