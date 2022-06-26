10 COVID cases in Vellore

Ten fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,399 on Sunday. With a total of 56,193 persons having been discharged, there were 43 active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

Ranipet reported 15 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,056. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur with a total number of cases in the district is 35,753.

In Tiruvannamalai, 11 fresh cases have been reported. Total number of cases to 66,877. Out of this, 66,145 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 47.