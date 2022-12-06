10 COVID-19 cases reported across seven districts in TN

December 06, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Only seven districts reported fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Out of the 10 persons who tested positive for the infection in the State, three were in Chennai and two in Chengalpattu.

The number of active cases dropped to 100. Of this Chennai accounted for 23 active cases, while there were 15 each in Chengalpattu and Kanyakumari and 10 in Coimbatore. There were no active cases in 16 districts. As many as 22 persons were discharged after treatment. A total of 3,991 samples were tested in the State.