10 arrested for selling fake asafoetida

January 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The consignment of asafoetida under the fake label of a leading brand seized in Chennai.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Central Crime Branch on Saturday arrested 10 persons for making and selling fake asafoetida (hing) under the label of “L.G.”. Following a complaint from the company, the CCB registered a case last week and conducted searches at 15 places, including Korukkupet, Washermenpet and Tondiarpet. The police arrested 10 persons, including John Peter, 49, of Korukkupet, P. Selvaraj, 72, of Washermenpet and eight others. The police seized asafoetida bars, powders, empty plastic containers and fake seals from the arrested.

