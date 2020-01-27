₹1 lakh stolen from a restaurant at Chennai airport’s Metro station

Nearly ₹1 lakh was stolen from the A2B restaurant located at Chennai airport’s Metro Rail station, inside the premises of the airport early on Monday, police said. Around 7 a.m., when one of the staff opened the restaurant, he found that cash was missing from the counter. Then, when he checked, he found that someone had broken the back door of the restaurant and entered, police said. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the police and the investigation began.

Chennai Metro Rail sources said that when police went through CCTV footage, they saw that someone had got into the restaurant around 2.30 a.m., and left with the cash. Further investigations are on in this case.

Unidentified bag found

Meanwhile, around 6.30 a.m., there was flutter near the arrival hall of the international terminal as an unidentified bag was lying for quite some time. Since no passenger or staff came forward to claim it, police immediately called the bomb squad. When they opened it, they saw the bag only had some food packets and clothes. It was later handed over to airport manager’s office.