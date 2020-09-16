1 lakh masks donated by South Korea for free distribution in India

Social Welfare Corporation Anguk Zen Center in South Korea, headed by the Venerable Abbot, Subul Sunim, donated one lakh health masks for free distribution to aid India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in Korea and InKo Centre in India.

The consignment was handed over on Wednesday to Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, for free distribution through the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company, according to a release.

“We welcome what is indeed a most timely and valuable donation in these challenging times, when wearing masks, following strict rules of sanitation and hygiene and maintaining social distancing is the new normal,” Mr. Venu Srinivasan said.

“The global pandemic is by far one of the most serious challenges humanity has ever faced. We can overcome this challenge by staying strong and working together. This cooperation at this civil society level clearly shows how much ordinary Koreans and Indians care for each other and we can overcome this challenge by standing together,” said Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai.