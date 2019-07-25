₹1 lakh for Athi Varadar

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who visited Kancheepuram on Tuesday to offer worship to Athi Varadar, has donated ₹1 lakh from his personal funds for the benefit of the devotees visiting the Devarajaswamy temple from far-flung places. He also called upon the devotees and the general public to donate for the cause. Donations, either in cash or by cheque, may be made in favour of ‘Devaraja Swamy Temple, Kancheepuram’, he said in a statement.