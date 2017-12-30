1 held for making spurious biscuits

The special cell for Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement, attached to the Crime Branch CID, has seized biscuits worth more than ₹6 lakh whose packaging was deceptively similar to the trademark of a leading biscuit brand.

M. Nagaraj, an authorised representative of Britannia Industries, lodged a complaint with the special unit seeking to prevent Sri Balaji Marketing company near Kolathur from illegally using artwork and colour combinations resembling Britannia products.

A police team led by Inspector U. Vijayalakshmi raided the premises of the company and seized all the goods.

The police also arrested the godown keeper Nicholas Moormu, 25.

Tamilvanan, the owner of the company, is absconding, the police said.