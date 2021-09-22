ChennaiCHENNAI 22 September 2021 01:07 IST
₹1 crore donated to Cancer Institute
Rajee worked in the University of London for over 40 years
The Cancer Institute recently received a donation of ₹1 crore from an individual.
Rajee Rajagopalan, the philanthropist who offered the donation, has spent a large part of her life in the United Kingdom where her husband worked as an engineer. Ms. Rajee worked in the Institute of Education, University of London, for over 40 years.
The donation was handed over by her brother-in-law Raghavan and a family friend Harinarayanan to Sugalchand Jain, chairman, and V. Susheela, member secretary, Finance, at Cancer Institute.
