Chennai

₹1 crore donated to Cancer Institute

The Cancer Institute recently received a donation of ₹1 crore from an individual.

Rajee Rajagopalan, the philanthropist who offered the donation, has spent a large part of her life in the United Kingdom where her husband worked as an engineer. Ms. Rajee worked in the Institute of Education, University of London, for over 40 years.

The donation was handed over by her brother-in-law Raghavan and a family friend Harinarayanan to Sugalchand Jain, chairman, and V. Susheela, member secretary, Finance, at Cancer Institute.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 2:13:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/1-crore-donated-to-cancer-institute/article36600727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY