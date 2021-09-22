₹1 crore donated to Cancer Institute

Rajee worked in the University of London for over 40 years

The Cancer Institute recently received a donation of ₹1 crore from an individual.

Rajee Rajagopalan, the philanthropist who offered the donation, has spent a large part of her life in the United Kingdom where her husband worked as an engineer. Ms. Rajee worked in the Institute of Education, University of London, for over 40 years.

The donation was handed over by her brother-in-law Raghavan and a family friend Harinarayanan to Sugalchand Jain, chairman, and V. Susheela, member secretary, Finance, at Cancer Institute.