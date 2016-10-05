‘Stop criminals from hijacking local bodies’

: Emphasising the need to stop criminal elements from hijacking the local bodies, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission to reject affidavits of contestants who fail to disclose details of their criminal antecedents.

In his order cancelling the election notification of local body polls, Justice N. Kirubakaran pointed out the “unpleasant and violent” incidents that took place during the 2006 and 2011 civic elections for Chennai City Municipal Corporation where booth capturing incidents were reported.

Allegations were made against the parties which were in power during 2006 and 2011, he said, pointing out that in 2006, allegations were made against the petitioner (DMK).

Unable to understand how criminal elements were allowed to contest and get elected in spite of the State Election Commission notification dated September 1, 2006, the judge said it created a doubt in the mind of the people, including this court, as to whether the notification was strictly followed by the SEC.

Directing the SEC to make the filing of affidavits — furnishing full and complete information with regard to five categories including criminal background — mandatory, the judge asked the commission to reject the nominations of candidates who failed to file the affidavit as per the notification.

Even as he kept the writ petition pending for passing further orders, he asked both the State government and the SEC to file action taken reports regarding compliance with the directions issued. The matter has been posted for further hearing in the first week of January 2017.