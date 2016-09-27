‘Sacrifice, not rituals, the noblest path to immortality’

The tension between customs and revolutionary ideas finally brings out the notion that sacrifice, and not rituals, is the noblest path to immortality, N. Ravi, Director, Kasturi and Sons has said.

Mr. Ravi, who was launching the book Songs of the Cauvery at a function held in the city on Monday, said the Cauvery flowing through Thanjavur had been a cradle of Tamil culture, which had enriched music, dance and temple architecture.

While the fabulous temple architecture and sculpture of the Cauvery basin, which had been passed on through the ages, had been well studied, there are not many works of fiction, particularly in English.

Set in the backdrop of the Cauvery, under the British rule, the book fills the vital gap in the understanding and appreciation of the region. Complimenting the author for the fascinating portrayal, Mr. Ravi praised the book as a compelling read.

S. Gurumurthy, politics and economics analyst, lauding the author who took to writing by choice while comparing himself as a writer by accident.

Mr. Gurumurthy said that at a time when serious writing and reading were declining, Mr. Kalyanaraman had opened a new avenue of passing on the rich values of our civilisation to the next generation through his writing.

The book is published by Rupa Publications India.