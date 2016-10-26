Chennai

‘Rumours’ on CM’s health: Plea on social media accounts closed

The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed the petition moved by two DMK functionaries who are facing criminal charges for allegedly posting false messages about the health of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on their social media accounts, seeking protection against harassment at the hands of the police.

Closing the petition, Justice B. Rajendran said, “It is made clear that the petitioner shall not in any way give room to any rumours in public which will create a law and order situation and spread rumours regarding the ill-health of the Chief Minister who is undergoing treatment...as they are not qualified as such to give such opinion.”

However, recording the submission of the police that they had no intention to harass the petitioner, the judge said the police shall proceed with the investigation on the charges in accordance with law.

According to the petitioner, Navaneethakrishnan, on October 11 posted a poem, allegedly to be a “satire on the current political scenario of the State”, forwarded to him on his social media accounts.

The post was liked and shared by over 90 persons, including Rajeev Gandhi.

Submitting that he deleted the post the very next day , Mr. Navaneethakrishnan said based on a complaint filed by a local AIADMK functionary Velusamy Gounder, police registered an FIR against the petitioners under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, and language) and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.





A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 6:54:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/%E2%80%98Rumours%E2%80%99-on-CM%E2%80%99s-health-Plea-on-social-media-accounts-closed/article16081737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY