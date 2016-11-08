‘Raise age limit to 40 for Group 1 exams’

: PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to declare the maximum age for candidates appearing for Group 1 examinations to qualify for sub-collectors as 40. In a statement, Anbumani argued that the exams are difficult to crack and eliminating candidates on the basis that they are above 35 years was unfair. “Most candidates write these exams several times and there is very tough competition,” said Anbumani Ramadoss.

Further, he pointed out that these exams have been held only six times between 2006-2015.

“For four years, the exams weren’t held. And to compensate, the maximum age must be raised from 35 to 40 years,” he said.

He further said that several States in India had already raised the maximum age. “ When the maximum age has been raised by States such Andhra, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura to 40 and by Kerala to 50, Tamil Nadu must not hesitate to do raise it as well,” he said.

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss also urged MPs from the State to raise the issue of filling up of vacancies in nationalised banks in Tamil Nadu with candidates from other States.

“Candidates from Kerala and North India have filled most of the 1,563 vacancies available in State Bank of India. Parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu must raise the issue to ensure that candidates from Tamil Nadu are given preference for bank jobs in Tamil Nadu.

The government of Tamil Nadu must also reframe the syllabus in the State so that candidates can qualify easily in the test,” he said.