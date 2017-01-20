The seven days of jallikattu protests

‘Protest will not end till a bull runs on to the ring’

Students proceeding towards Marina Beach, the hotbed of pro-jallikattu movement, from Wallajah Road in Chennai.

Students proceeding towards Marina Beach, the hotbed of pro-jallikattu movement, from Wallajah Road in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The marathon protest at Marina beach may be headless, but they are certainly not aimless.

“My grandfather fought against the British. My father struggled to make money for himself. I fight for a job. You know what my children will fight for? Do you?”

The youngster with the microphone under G.U. Pope’s statue on Marina Beach had his audience in thrall. No one replied, willing him to answer for them. “They will fight for their tradition!” he said, the crowd exploding into applause.

Yet, a few minutes later, Anto was walking away to a different spot. He could have stuck around, whipped his audience into a frenzy. “Someone else always takes over. I stick to my group of 5-6 friends and move around,” said the M. Sc student of D.G. Vaishnav College.

Several such Antos are choc-a-bloc on Kamarajar Promenade. Directing traffic, holding hands to make sure passers-by are not inconvenienced and going out of their way to be courteous. Conspiracy theories — mostly around PETA — abound, but there was legitimate, white-hot anger against those in positions of power.

Even the press was not spared. “Media, media: Modi unga Daddyaa?” went a chant.

Anti-establishment chants roar

Older women and men sat around and chanted along as a group of youngsters wrote impromptu protest couplets and performed them. The Prime Minister and Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam remained their main target. BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan’s eternal hope did not go unnoticed, either. “Probably such promises kept us from protesting on such a scale last year as we hoped Jallikattu would actually take place,” said Anto.

“Let’s not forget [Union Minister] Pon. Radhakrishnan slept after promising us so much,” said I. Prawin, a student of Pachaiyappa’s College. He was referring to a viral WhatsApp forward of the picture of Mr. Radhakrishnan allegedly dozing off inside the Lok Sabha. Prawin had just performed a song in front of Thiruvalluar’s statue. “I composed it,” he said adding: “I call it Jallikattu Singam. I keep walking up and down, singing it at any mic on offer.”

In some sense, the protest at Marina is a fierce reclamation of public space. “I like to think of this as a combined protest. People were already inconvenienced by demonetisation and this has given them a chance to voice their anger,” said V. Prakash, a student of Alpha College. Prakash had his face painted to resemble a bull. He was on his way to the heart of the protest, in front of Vivekananda House, to perform a street play. Prakash said he has been organising such events since the Pongal last year.

Novel protests

Black was their colour- shirts, flags and even a piece of cloth hanging from the outstretched hand of a Subramania Bharati statue - and countless were their numbers, despite the announcement about the ordinance earlier in the day.

On the beach opposite the Vivekanandar Illam, trained dancers as well as onlookers broke into dance. A group dug a hole in the beach and poured the contents of a half-litre bottle of Pepsi into it: the result of misinformation that the company supports PETA.

The protesters had also devised a passive-aggressive way of controlling the crowd. "Okkaaru, okkaaru! Tamizhan nna okkaaru, (If you are a Tamil, sit down!)" went the chant when people block others' view.

The political theatre that Marina had come to become also had installations in the form of symbolic funerals, mainly for the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

"The Prime Minister could have done something to solve this. Instead, he pretends like he does not understand our problems," said Kishore Kumar, who said he was a student of a Madras University-affiliated college. Kumar and I. Divakar had created sand mounds indicating faux burial sites for the PM, CM and AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala.

Eyeing a ‘permanent’ solution

Protesters insisted the events of Friday morning does not mean the movement will die down. “Ordinances are useful for only six months. Once the Budget session of Parliament begins, this will be forgotten. We need to somehow get it into the Constitution so that it remains out of the Supreme Court’s purview. Isn’t that Schedule 19?” asked V. Gomathi, who teaches at Rasi College.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is not over till a bull runs on to the ring. I want that sight of a man hanging on to its hump before I can leave Marina,” said Prawin.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 5:39:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/%E2%80%98Protest-will-not-end-till-a-bull-runs-on-to-the-ring%E2%80%99/article17067531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
The end of a protest
The sea of enthusiastic protesters on the Marina.
Anatomy of a protest
Centre says it is monitoring situation in Tamil Nadu
Chennai streets turn a battleground
Pro-jallikattu protests in Coimbatore end with agitation, violence
WhatsApp message from Ukraine triggered the Tamukkam protest
Train services through Madurai junction resume
Rail blockade earned wrath of people: Chamber
Protest for jallikattu at Tamukkam ends
Jallikattu protests end on peaceful note
Public transport in Chennai grinds to a halt
Violence forces schools, colleges close early
Stir at Alanganallur ends with violence
Violence breaks out in Alanganallur after eviction of protesters
Jallikattu protesters firm on permanent solution
Supporters of Jallikattu stage a demonstration with National Flags outside of Tamukkam grounds in connection with Jallikattu issue in Madurai on Monday.
Policeman on duty killed by bull at jallikattu in village of Virudhunagar district; Assembly passes Bill
Indications were clear that event couldn’t be held at Alanganallur
Protesters put up stiff resistance in Coimbatore
A movement to reclaim Tamil pride
Software companies in Mysuru join pro-jallikattu protest
Rajnath assures action on promulgation of jallikattu ordinance
List of cancelled and diverted train services
SC agrees to Centre’s plea to delay Jallikattu verdict
Tamil Nadu to take ordinance route for conducting Jallikattu
Political parties support bandh call
Seven students faint
Lorries to stay off roads
Hotels, shops to down shutters
Residents stage agitations
Apolitical groups extend solidarity as protest enters third day
Vaiko
‘Youths’ protest will script resounding victory’
Women show up in large numbers at protest
A show of strength and solidarity
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
A.R. Rahman and Viswanathan Anand.
Celebrities lend star power
Ramadoss marches towards PM’s residence, detained
Sasikala’s claims are misleading, says PETA
TNAU Management Board member resigns
‘From sport, jallikattu has transformed into cultural identity’
Protesters continue to throng the Marina beach promenade where thousands are streaming in to protest the ban on jallikattu. Families with children in tow were a sight on the waterfront on Thusday night.
For Centre and T.N., the options are tricky but worth a try
Alanganallur unmoved by CM’s Delhi visit
Lawyers’ fora call for court boycott
Centre is anti-Tamil: Opposition
PIL against policeexcess dismissed
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
All traders in Madurai to down shutters today
Southern Railway cancels trains
Students’ protest attracts more crowd at Tamukkam
Traffic thrown out of gear for second day in Chennai
Techies protesting in between shifts, after work
Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi
TN can enact law to treat jallikattu as traditional sport: Rohatgi
As jallikattu protests snowball, TN to shut down
Celebrities welcome, till they grab the mike
Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre climb up mobile tower
Thousands of passengers stranded as trains stop at Dindigul
Jallikattu protesters get more backing
Jallikattu ban: Students force train to a halt in Madurai
Students’ protests attract more crowds
You are reading
‘Protest will not end till a bull runs on to the ring’
Jallikattu: MHA awaits reply from Environment Ministry
Cannot direct Centre, TN to frame special law on jallikattu: HC
Govt would reach decision on jallikattu by weekend: Dave
A simmering resentment
The bull is trending
When two eras overlap
Jallikattu protest: Changes in train timings
More people throng pro-jallikattu protest venue
Jallikattu protests
The limits to popular sentiment
Jallikattu: protests continue in Kancheepuram
Protest rocks Tiruchi, Thanjavur districts
Closure of college: Students hold talk with management
Ban PETA, say protesters
Traffic hit on many roads
College students join protest for jallikattu in Vellore
Protests continue in Tiruvannamalai
Students show solidarity with jallikattu supporters
Thousands gather at Tamukkam demanding jallikattu
Seeman
Seeman begins separate protest
Protest for ‘jallikattu’ gains greater momentum
Protest on Marina brings traffic to a standstill
Stir intensifies at Alanganallur
Protests for jallikattu spread far and wide
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY