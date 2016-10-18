‘Pressing need for more research in antibiotics’

Chennai

Dr. K.V. Thiruvengadam and Prof. Ashok Mahashur, Hinduja Hospital, at the event on Monday. —Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

Developing new antibiotic medicines and judiciously using them in patients are fundamental needs today, said Ashok Mahashur, senior consultant chest physician at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai.

He was delivering the Dr. K.V. Thiruvengadam Oration 2016 on ‘Use and abuse of Antibiotics in Respiratory Medicine’, at the Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chromepet, on Monday, to honour renowned physician and professor, K.V. Thiruvengadam. “While there were certain advanced drugs to control respiratory problems with less side effects, there was still a pressing need for research,” he said.

He advised medicos to adhere to the rules for appropriate use of antibiotics in patients and sounded an alarm over the slow-paced research work being donw on antibiotics in the last few years.

Dr. Thiruvengadam said doctors should fine-tune their knowledge on antibiotics and they should inculcate the habit of maintaining a ‘diary of doubts’ on medicines, which can then be clarified with senior consultants in the field.

Co-Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Limited, N. Murali in his felicitations said that while executing their professional duties, medical students should follow the values Prof. K.V. Thiruvengadam espoused during his illustrious career.

