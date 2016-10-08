‘Post new police team to check NSC Bose Road encroachments’

Censuring the City Police for failing to check re-encroachments made by hawkers on NSC Bose Road here, the Madras High Court has directed the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to deploy a new team of police personnel in the area.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the order on a PIL moved by Raghu, a resident of Vyasarpadi.

Noting that the encroachments are occurring with the “blessings” of the police, the Bench called upon the Additional Commissioner of Police to maintain the stretch free from encroachments by deputing a fresh set of officers from Friday onwards. “The officers will be held liable in case any encroachments are found again,” the Bench warned.

When the PIL came up for hearing on Thursday, the Bench directed the Registrar (Administration) to inspect the area and take photographs. After concluding the inspection, the Registrar on Friday informed the Bench that encroachments are rampant on the pavements. On seeing him, the encroachers vacated the place, but re-occupied the area soon after he left.

Recording the submission, the Bench has now directed the Registrar or his subordinate to make surprise visits and take the photographs, so that it will get a true picture of the encroachments.

The court then posted the PIL to November 14 for further hearing.

The Bench directed the Registrar (Administration) to make surprise visits and take photographs