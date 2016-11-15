‘People’s sufferings defeat purpose of demonetisation’

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Monday said even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes was welcome, the sufferings of the people, who struggled to get hold of legal tender, appears to have defeated the purpose of the exercise. “It (the exercise) may not succeed in what it seeks to achieve. Instead it seems to have created negative impact. The BJP government should respond to the allegation that the announcement was made with a view to getting votes in Assembly elections in a few States,” he said in a statement. Citing the report ‘Long queues, dry ATMs fuel anger and frustration’ published in The Hindu , Mr. Karunanidhi said the BJP government should atone for the hardship it had caused to poor people and come out with relief measures.

Recalling Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Goa that crores of poor people slept peacefully after his announcement, Mr.Karunanidhi said on the contrary they had lost their sleep and were standing in queues to exchange their money. He said Mr. Modi should respond to Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal’s accusation that the former had alerted his friends before demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.