‘Muslim community should develop its potential’

The Muslim community should develop its own potential instead of totally depending on the government’s help for social and educational uplift, said Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali.

Participating in the golden jubilee celebrations of Tamil Nadu Haj Service Society here on Wednesday, he said the community should not aim for a backward or most backward tag given by the government since Muslims are the second largest majority in the country.

A release issued by the office of the Prince of Arcot, said he requested religious and political leaders of the Muslim community to desist from acting in haste with respect to the controversy around the Law Commission’s questionnaire on Uniform Civil Code. The Consul General of Malaysiai A. Fajar Azam Bin Abdul Jalil was the chief guest on the occasion.