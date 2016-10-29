Chennai

‘Monsoon preparedness work nearly done in Kancheepuram’

taking precautions:As many as 51 teams with 11 officers each have been deputed to monitor the work. —Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

Most of the work related to monsoon preparedness in Kancheepuram district is nearing completion, officials said.

A meeting of officials from various government departments was conducted in Pallavaram on Friday. It was presided by K. Rajaraman, IAS, special officer in-charge for the district.

“This time, the district has been divided into 51 zones to cover as many as 1,128 pockets and each zone has been handed over to an 11-member team of officials who will oversee the work,” said Mr. Rajaraman. At the meeting, the progress of the works carried out by the Municipal Administration, Public Works and Highways departments and town panchayats and rural village panchayats was reviewed. The meeting was attended by senior bureaucrats, including Labour and Employment secretary P Amudha, Adi-Dravidar Welfare director Sivashanmugaraja, Employment and Training director Subbaiyan and Collector R. Gajalakshmi.

A senior official of the Municipal Administration department said that the objective was to get feedback from administrators and other department heads about the precautionary measures they had put in place to avert flood-related problems during the monsoon.

