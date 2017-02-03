During the Jallikatu protests at Marina, V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, had his work cut out. Given the situation, he had to be there day and night, along with his team. And that’s exactly what he did — from January 17.

According to police personnel, he was at Marina for at least 20 hours every day.

Unaccompanied by his security staff, he would walk into the crowd and have informal conversations with them.

“When I walked into the crowd, without any security staff accompanying me, they felt I was one among them and paid heed to my appeals. As I had conducted jallikattu when I was Superintendent of Police in Madurai in 2012 and 2013 and knew the salient features of the law relating to jallikattu, it was easy for me to explain things to them,” said Balakrishnan.

When a few agitators hurled water packets at him, Balakrishnan kept his cool.

He said calmly, “Brothers, listen to me and don’t throw water packets at me. Please listen to me.”

The IPS officer from the 2003 batch hails from Kanyakumari and has a masters degree in agriculture.

Before becoming a police officer, he worked as an information officer with the Press Information Bureau in New Delhi. On January 23, the officer had to skip being at home for his wedding anniversary as he had to be at the Marina.

On that day, besides Balakrishnan, another top police official — Joint Commissioner of Police (East) S. Manoharan — was seen standing in the the middle of road and patiently regulating traffic, along with the other police personnel. Manoharan was a BSF officer who was brought into Tamil Nadu police when the State created the Special Security Group in early 1990s.

Along with other officers, Additional Commissioner of Police (South) K. Shankar held talks with the agitators.