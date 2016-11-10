‘Growth of PR among challenges faced by media in country’

Media jobs are shrinking across the world and India is no exception, journalist P. Sainath said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the SCARF-PII Media Awards for Mental Health, he said public relations jobs were growing as opposed to those in journalism at the rate of 3:2 and PR has assumed far greater dimensions in terms of volume, size and revenue.

“Though there are a substantial number of journalists who can and do good stories, the amount of space that the increasingly corporatised media gives them is rapidly shrinking. For instance, there is not a single labour correspondent. It is the same person who covers industrial relations that takes care of this too. This is at a time when we have 44 million registered job seekers,” he added.

He noted how there was talk of a Food Security Act without discussing nutritional aspects.

Over four rounds of the National Sample Survey, the number of Indians not seeking medical attention had doubled.

“They have not sought medical attention for purely financial reasons. Meanwhile, the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau has been shut down by the government,” he said.

